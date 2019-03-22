Bangaru Laxman's daughter Shruti is BJP's nominee from Telangana's Nagarkurnool

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former BJP president Bangaru Laxman's daughter Bangaru Shruti is entering the electoral fray for the first time in the Lok Sabha polls as the party's candidate from Nagarkurnool in Telangana.

"I am sure that I will make my father (late Bangaru Laxman) proud. My father spent around 50 years of his political career in serving people and doing things for them. I want to continue the same thing," Shruti told PTI here Friday, a day after being named BJP's nominee from Nagarkurnool.

She said she will file her nomination on March 25, the last day to do so.

Telangana goes to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Though TRS had swept the Assembly polls in Telangana in December last, the parliamentary polls would be different, she said.

A similar performance need not repeat, she added.

The popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be a big factor in the polls, she said.

Shruti did her M.Tech in Geoinformatics and worked for a private company for 15 years.

She has been a member of the BJP since 2006 and became national secretary for the party's SC Morcha in 2012.

She worked under the leadership of top leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.

She is presently serving as national Mahila Pramukh for the SC Morcha.

Shruti worked for the success of the BJP in Tripura elections extensively, staying in the northeastern state for 25 days.

She had also worked in the Karnataka Assembly polls, looking after the technical part of BJP's campaign.