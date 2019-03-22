Home States Telangana

BJP dumps Bandaru Dattatreya, picks G Kishan Reddy for Secunderabad seat

The intent of the BJP Central leadership was indicative when Dattatreya was relieved of his Union Labour Ministry portfolio in 2017.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting an end to all speculations, BJP has declared former State unit chief G Kishan Reddy as its candidate from Secunderabad parliamentary seat while denying party ticket to its sitting BJP MP and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya.

The announcement did not come as a surprise among the BJP circles after the party top brass hinted that some of its sitting MPs would not get another term to contest.  It is learnt that the BJP leadership had informed Dattatreya that he would not get party ticket after 2014 polls.

The intent of the BJP Central leadership was indicative when Dattatreya was relieved of his Union Labour Ministry portfolio in 2017. The Secunderabad segment has been represented by Dattatreya for almost three decades.

