Lok Sabha elections: Will TDP contest in Telangana or extend support to Congress?

Some leaders are showing interest to contest from Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

22nd March 2019

Workers busy making party shawls for TDP in Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) field its candidates in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana or support the Congress candidates? While it remains a million dollar question, it is also one that is being intensely debated among the yellow party leaders and its cadre. The TDP leaders are said to be considering to field candidates in three to four Lok Sabha seats. But there has been no clarity on the issue so far.

“We are assessing the party’s strength in various constituencies. We have not yet decided whether to contest or not in Telangana. The party’s official stand on Lok Sabha polls will be revealed on Sunday,” TDP Telangana State unit president L Ramana told Express.

Some leaders are showing interest to contest from Khammam Lok Sabha seat. There are aspirants for a couple of other seats too. A report on party’s situation in Telangana and the list of aspirants have been submitted by the State TDP leaders to party president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, a party functionary, said: “Naidu is busy with AP election campaign. He may take a decision in a day or two on the Telangana. We are waiting for Naidu’s decision.”

According to sources, the party may field its candidate at least from Khammam. However, it remains to be seen whether the TDP would extend its support to Congress candidates in other Lok Sabha seats or not. In the Assembly elections, held in December last year, TDP contested in 13 seats as an alliance partner of Congress-led People’s Front but won in just two segments while finishing second in 11. The TDP polled 7.25 lakh votes in Assembly elections. Later, TDP MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah left the party and joined TRS.

With Congress announcing its candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats, except for Khammam, and there being no People’s Front this time, it remains to be seen if the TDP will extend its support to Congress candidates. The party leaders said that a clarity would emerge on LS poll strategy on March 24. The last date for filing of nominations is March 25.

