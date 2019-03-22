Home States Telangana

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, KCR, Asaduddin Owaisi: Faces of web campaign

Take for instance, AIMIM workers admit that their main strategy is to harpe on Asaduddin Owaisi’s social media popularity.

HYDERABAD: Electioneering this year for the four major political parties in the fray would focus more on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Telangana than the local leaders here, said IT cell members of various parties.

Campaigning in the State has largely seen the use of the brand associated with these leaders than that of the respective constituency representatives in spite of local MLAs and MPs interacting with voters in their constituencies on social media. IT cell members said that reputation of local leaders that was once crucial to win votes has now been overshadowed by these macro figures.

Take for instance, AIMIM workers admit that their main strategy is to harpe on Asaduddin Owaisi’s social media popularity. The party’s core team of 16 members, eight of whom are dedicated for social media, are leaving no stone unturned to further plummet Asaduddin Owaisi popularity across his constituents. “He handles his Twitter himself and is very interactive. We only manage the Facebook page; in fact, it has the largest user base among all the other leaders, making it a crucial digital property for us,” said the social media coordinator for the party.

A similar strategy has been employed by the Congress party. A look at all the promotional content posted by the party in the last 48 hours show posts focussing on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi -- on what they had spoken about and where they had been. Being the primary opposition in the State and the Centre, they are also creating posts critical of the present governments.

