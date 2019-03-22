Home States Telangana

‘Steps to ensure level playing field underway’

The poll panel has laid down detailed guidelines on the MCC, and any violations by political parties, candidates or the media would attract appropriate action, Tirumala warned.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India is taking all steps needed to curb the flow of money, liquor, paid news and hate speeches, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, Ravi Kiran Tirumala said, adding that stringent action is being taken against those who violate the Model Code of Conduct.

The poll panel has laid down detailed guidelines on the MCC, and any violations by political parties, candidates or the media would attract appropriate action, Tirumala warned. The MCC came into force on March 10, with the release of the election schedule. The aim of the poll code is to provide a level playing field to all political parties and candidates. The ECI has set up monitoring committees at the district and state levels to check abuse of social media. Besides, flying squads and static surveillance teams are working across the State to apprehend those violating the MCC, he said.

He further urged citizens to use the cVIGIL app to report violations of the Code, and said teams are dispatched to take action within 100 minutes of receiving a complaint. People can also dial 1950 to report violations. As part of the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation activities on voter awareness, mock polling is being conducted at all polling booths under ‘Chunav Patasala’.

