Home States Telangana

‘Talambralu’ preparations start at Bhadradri temple

The Kalyanam of Lord Rama and Goddess of Sita is scheduled for April 14.

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The temple authorities of Bhadrachalam Sita Ramachandraswamy temple have formally begun preparations for the Sita Rama Kalyanam with mixing of ‘talambralu’ and ‘pasupu kumkumalu’ here on Thursday.  

The Kalyanam of Lord Rama and Goddess of Sita is scheduled for April 14. According to Temple EO T Ramesh Babu, the priests and hundreds of women who have come from across the State prepared about 20 quintals of talambralu on the day. The temple officials are planning to prepare around 150 quintals of ‘talambralu’ for the Kalyanam. The priests also performed ‘viswakshena pooja’ and ‘punyavachanam’. Later rituviks’ wives prepared ‘pasupu kumkumalu’ as part of tradition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram and Sita Talambralu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp