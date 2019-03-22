‘Talambralu’ preparations start at Bhadradri temple

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The temple authorities of Bhadrachalam Sita Ramachandraswamy temple have formally begun preparations for the Sita Rama Kalyanam with mixing of ‘talambralu’ and ‘pasupu kumkumalu’ here on Thursday.

The Kalyanam of Lord Rama and Goddess of Sita is scheduled for April 14. According to Temple EO T Ramesh Babu, the priests and hundreds of women who have come from across the State prepared about 20 quintals of talambralu on the day. The temple officials are planning to prepare around 150 quintals of ‘talambralu’ for the Kalyanam. The priests also performed ‘viswakshena pooja’ and ‘punyavachanam’. Later rituviks’ wives prepared ‘pasupu kumkumalu’ as part of tradition.