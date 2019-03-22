Telangana girl who went missing on Holi found murdered, rape suspected

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl who went missing during Holi festivities, was found murdered by unidentified persons at Alwal.

The girl's body with her throat slit was found dumped near the railway tracks late on Thursday night.

Her parents, a migrant couple residing at Turkapalli under the police limits of Alwal of Cyberabad commissionerate, are both daily wage labourers.

The girl studying in a nearby private school was at home on Thursday, as it was a holiday. She was playing Holi with her friends in the neighbourhood before disappearing suddenly. The girl's parents approached police at night as their efforts to find her failed.

Police teams later found the girl's mutilated body near a railway track, a few hundred meters away from their home.

Clues team and dog squad rushed to the spot.

A case under charges of kidnap, rape, murder and POCSO act is registered.

Police suspect a neighbor, who is a migrant worker from Bihar behind the heinous offence.