Home States Telangana

TRS announces names of 17 Lok Sabha candidates, drops 4 sitting MPs

In place of sitting MPs who have been dropped and for the remaining four seats, the Chief Minister brought in fresh faces.

Published: 22nd March 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Living up to his billing of springing surprises, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday dropped four sitting MPs including TRS Parliamentary Party leader AP Jitender Reddy and renominated nine other sitting MPs while allotting tickets to the aspirants for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

In place of sitting MPs who have been dropped and for the remaining four seats, the Chief Minister brought in fresh faces.Those dropped, apart from Jitender Reddy (Mahbubnagar) were: Azmeera Seetharam Naik (Mahabubabad), Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Nalgonda) and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (Khammam).

Among those renominated included Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Nizamabad) and TRS deputy floor leader in Lok Sabha B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), BB Patil (Zaheerabad), Pasunuri Dayakar (Warangal), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak) and B Narasaiah Goud (Bhongir) and  G Nagesh (Adilabad). For Nagarkurnool, the Chief Minister fielded former minister P Ramulu.

Fresh faces include: B Venkatesh Nethakani (Peddapalli), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad),  Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy (Nalgonda), Manne Srinivasa Reddy (Mahbubnagar),  Gaddam Ranjith Reddy (Chevella),  Talasani Saikiran Yadav (Secunderabad),  Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri) and Puste Srikanth (Hyderabad).

The surprises in allotment of tickets were that of former TDP MP Nama Nageswara Rao  who was given ticket to contest from Khammam immediately after he joined the party in the morning.

Similarly, though  it was widely expected that KCR would field G Vivek, son of former MP G Venkataswamy from Peddapalli, KCR had brought in  B Venkatesh Nethakani, who lost Assembly election from Chennur on Congress ticket in December last. According to sources,  KCR clinched his candidature after incumbent MLA Balka Suman’s recommendation.  Venkatesh too joined the TRS only this morning.

The Chief Minister set aside the candidature of Vivek after complaints from MLAs in Peddapalli Lok Sabha segment that he had worked against their interests in the last Assembly elections.  Nama Nageswara Rao, fighting on TDP ticket lost to TRS nominee P Ajay Kumar in Khammam in the last Assembly election.

Nageswara Rao, who toyed with the idea of joining the Congress, finally found solace in KCR’s arms. Nageswara Rao was TDP Parliamentary Party leader in the previous Lok Sabha.According to sources, the reason for dropping Jitender Reddy was that he reportedly acted against the TRS candidates in the Assembly elections in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Though, the party won nine of the 10 Assembly seats in Mahbubnagar district, a few party MLAs in the district reportedly complained to KCR and KTR that Jitender Reddy worked against them in the Assembly elections.

According to sources, Gutha Sukhender Reddy was denied ticket as KCR decided to send him to send to the Legislative Council. Accordingly, Sukhender Reddy’s name has been announced for Council elections.

For Chevella Lok Sabha seat, as sitting TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy had defected to Congress, the Chief Minister fielded industrialist Gaddam Ranjith Reddy.Though Congress MLA and former Minister Sabita Indra Reddy who joined the TRS recently sought Chevella seat to her son Karthik Reddy, the Chief Minister preferred Ranjith Reddy.  

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At the time of joining the TRS, the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly assured her that if he cannot allot Chevella ticket to her son, he would send him to the Legislative Council and consider taking her into the Cabinet in future. For Secunderabad, the party fielded Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, son of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Likewise, from Mahabubabad, the CM cleared the candidature of Maloth Kavitha, daughter of Dornkal MLA DS Redya Naik. For Hyderabad,  the TRS announced the candidature of Puste Srikanth, not a very popular leader but for the sake of contesting the seat. The TRS has already promised to leave the seat to sitting MP AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

KCR’s Delhi campaign gets an army

Telangana Rashtra Samithi releases names of candidates for all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. These men and women, if they win, will be instrumental in realising Chief Minister and party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s dream of calling the shots at the Centre in May

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha polls TRS General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp