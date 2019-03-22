Two Telangana leaders file papers much before BJP announces list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With not much time left for filing of nominations, two of BJP’s ticket aspirants filed their nomination papers much before the saffron party announced their first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After much dilly-dallying, which led to many speculations, the BJP finally revealed their first list, including the names of 10 candidates in Telangana, on Thursday evening.

The two leaders, in what can be described as a cautious and tactical move to ensure they do not miss out on a ticket or adhering to the sentiment of choosing an auspicious day, submitted their nomination papers without waiting for an official declaration by their leadership.

While N Ramchander Rao, who is an MLC, filed his nomination from Malkajgiri constituency on March 20, another leader K Swamy filed his papers from Pedapalle on March 18. Ramchander Rao’s name was included in the list of ten names announced by the party on Thursday evening and he was allotted the same Malkajgiri ticket.

Speaking to Express, Ramchander Rao had said: “For me, March 20 is an auspicious day as per my horoscope. That is why I have filed my nomination. It is not final and there is no Form B that has been filed. My siblings and family members accompanied me to file the nominations in a low-key affair.”

Meanwhile, K Swamy, who mentioned no assets to his name or a bank account, had said: “I filed nominations with a hope that the party will issue a ticket for me to contest from the constituency because I have been faithful to the party for long.”

However, the name of Swamy, who had also also indicated to the BJP leaders that he will contest as an Independent if he is not given a party ticket, is not included in the first list.

Aruna blames Uttam and Jaipal Reddy for departure from Congress

Soon after switching sides from the Congress to BJP, former minister DK Aruna lashed out at State Congress leaders, stating that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Union minister Jaipal Reddy were the reasons for her departure from the grand old party. Aruna said that the two senior leaders formed and supported a different group against her in her own constituency in a bid to sideline her. Aruna also said that the Congress is facing its worst ever crisis.