14 labourers from TS trapped in Iraq

In the letter written by the State NRI Department, it was highlighted that migrant labourers from Jagtial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Siddipet were trapped in the Basra area of Baghdad.

Published: 23rd March 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 14 people from various districts of the State are currently trapped in Iraq after they were allegedly cheated by their travel agent, the State Government told the Embassy of Baghdad on Friday.

In the letter written by the State NRI Department, it was highlighted that migrant labourers from Jagtial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Siddipet were trapped in the Basra area of Baghdad. The letter said, “14 immigrants...have gone to Iraq for livelihood and the agent has cheated them. Right now, they are  living without food and accommodation...”

Basanth Kumar Reddy, a migrant activist said they were also being threatened at gun point to work.
One of the trapped labourers, in a video message directed at his employer who is reportedly not letting them leave, said, “You still have not paid us our salaries for the last four months. Every day you are saying that you would give it tomorrow. We are facing a lot of problems. If you keep pressurising me, I will have to kill myself.”

