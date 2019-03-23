Congress is ‘match-fixing’ with TRS, says DK Aruna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after bidding goodbye to the Congress, former minister and BJP candidate from Mahbubnagar DK Aruna slammed the Congress, accusing it of ‘match-fixing’ with the TRS.

Aruna said a large number of Congress leaders are deserting the party in a larger conspiracy to aid each other for political gains. She felt that development was restricted to Hyderabad and Siricilla. “The Congress is unable to face the might of TRS and is doing match-fixing with the party,” Aruna said.

‘More to join BJP’

Meanwhile, BJP State unit president K Laxman said that there are several other leaders who are in consultation with the party and are likely to join soon. “We will inform about more joinings soon. There are several Congress and TRS leaders who are in talks with us,” said Laxman.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Congress leader and former deputy CM Damodar Raja Narasimha may change loyalties and join the saffron party. He may also contest from Zahirabad constituency.

Datta backs Kishan to win Sec’bad seat

A day after the BJP refused him the party ticket to contest from Secunderabad, 71-year-old MP Bandaru Dattatreya pledged his full support to G Kishan Reddy, the candidate nominated by the BJP. Speakking to the media here on Friday, he said “My blessings are with Kishan Reddy and Secunderabad seat will be ours.”