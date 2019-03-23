Home States Telangana

Congress to launch state-wide ‘save democracy’ campaign today

Another leader, Gudur Narayan Reddy said that there will be no loss to the Congress, even if some leaders left the party.

Published: 23rd March 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Congress will launch “save democracy” campaign on Saturday across the State, protesting against poaching of Congress MLAs by the ruling TRS. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, AICC in-charge RC Khuntia said the Congress will launch save the democracy campaign in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The TPCC will organise an all-party conference from 11 am to 1 pm at Somajiguda Press Club, according to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, after which they will meet the Governor ESL Narasimhan and submit a memorandum.

Another leader, Gudur Narayan Reddy said that there will be no loss to the Congress, even if some leaders left the party. “If the junk is leaving the party, fresh blood will be infused into the party,” Narayan Reddy said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress RC Khuntia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp