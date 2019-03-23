Congress to launch state-wide ‘save democracy’ campaign today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Congress will launch “save democracy” campaign on Saturday across the State, protesting against poaching of Congress MLAs by the ruling TRS. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Friday, AICC in-charge RC Khuntia said the Congress will launch save the democracy campaign in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The TPCC will organise an all-party conference from 11 am to 1 pm at Somajiguda Press Club, according to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, after which they will meet the Governor ESL Narasimhan and submit a memorandum.

Another leader, Gudur Narayan Reddy said that there will be no loss to the Congress, even if some leaders left the party. “If the junk is leaving the party, fresh blood will be infused into the party,” Narayan Reddy said.