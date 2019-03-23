Crocodile spotted at Mission Bhagiratha pump house

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A six-foot-long crocodile was rescued from a Mission Bhagiratha pump house at Peddyreddypeta village in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district on Friday. Forest officials said that the crocodile must have ventured out of the Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary -- its natural habitat -- in search of water. The sanctuary, at the moment, has low levels of water.

The forest department received a call regarding the crocodile being found at the pump house on Friday morning, following which about 6-7 officials were deputed to the spot to rescue the crocodile.

V Ravi Kumary, Deputy Forest Range Officer, Sangareddy said, “It took us around two hours to rescue the crocodile, after which we released it near Pocharam village on the banks of Manjira Wildlife Sanctuary. The crocodile was safe and did not suffer any injuries.” He added, “We believe that the crocodile must have strayed away from the sanctuary due to low levels of water there.”

According to official sources, poor rainfall during the southwest monsoon last year and the diversion of water from the Singur Dam has begun to take toll on the sanctuary.The number of crocodiles in the Manjira sanctuary, located just about 50km from Hyderabad, has been increasing over the years.

Bear attacks forest official near Velugodu

A thirsty bear attacked Forest Protection Officer Kumar when it came to the Telugu Ganga water reservoir, near Velugodu mandal headquarter, in search of water, here on Friday. Kumar tried to tranquilise the bear, but the animal attacked him, before escaping into the wild. Severely injured Kumar was immediately rushed to Atmakur area hospital