Frustrated Group II aspirants move SHRC seeking euthanasia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding general elections which are round the corner as the best opportunity to get their voices heard, over 3,000 candidates who have been selected in the Group II recruitment test, submitted a petition on Friday to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking mercy killing.

“We worked hard for two years to clear the examination. Nearly three years have passed since results were declared, but no recruitment has taken place. We cannot go on and want to be administered euthanasia,” said Geetha, an aspirant.

The notification for Group II recruitment was released in 2015 for 1,032 posts. A year later, examination was conducted and results were declared in 2017. As many as 3,147 candidates were selected to be interviewed from which one in every three candidate was to be recruited. This, however, did not happen with the a group of students approaching the court. In September 2018 the HC said that candidates with erroneous OMR sheets have to be excluded from the list of selected candidates, following which another case was filed by excluded students.

Aspirants angry with CM, TSPSC

Aspirants allege that the final verdict in the case has been pending on account of TSPSC’s apathy in presenting its views before court. They were also furious with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not meeting them despite several attempts.