Home States Telangana

Frustrated Group II aspirants move SHRC seeking euthanasia

The notification for Group II recruitment was released in 2015 for 1,032 posts.

Published: 23rd March 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding general elections which are round the corner as the best opportunity to get their voices heard, over 3,000 candidates who have been selected in the Group II recruitment test,  submitted a petition on Friday to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking mercy killing.

“We worked hard for two years to clear the examination. Nearly three years have passed since results were declared, but no recruitment has taken place. We cannot go on and want to be administered euthanasia,” said Geetha, an aspirant.   

The notification for Group II recruitment was released in 2015 for 1,032 posts. A year later, examination was conducted and results were declared in 2017. As many as 3,147 candidates were selected to be interviewed from which one in every three candidate was to be recruited. This, however, did not happen with the a group of students approaching the court. In September 2018 the HC said that candidates with erroneous OMR sheets have to be excluded from the list of selected candidates, following which another case was filed by excluded students.

Aspirants angry with CM, TSPSC

Aspirants allege that the final verdict in the case has been pending on account of TSPSC’s apathy in presenting its views before court. They were also furious with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not meeting them despite several attempts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SHRC euthanasia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp