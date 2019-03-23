Home States Telangana

Kavitha, Revanth among 162 to file nominations on fourth day

Janasena Party is also contesting from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat and it has fielded B Mahender Reddy.   

Published: 23rd March 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Revanth Reddy files nomination form Malkajgiri, TRS candidate K Kavitha performing special pujas in Sarangapur Hanuman temple before filling nominations in Nizamabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 162 candidates filed their nomination papers for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on the fourth day of nominations on Friday for the ensuing general elections. With this, a total of 220 nominations were filed in the last four days.

Among the prominent TRS leaders who filed their nominations on Friday include K Kavitha  (Nizamabad), BB Patil (Zahirabad), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak), M Rajashekar Reddy (Malkajgiri), Talasani Sai Kiran (Secunderabad), G Ranjit Reddy (Chevella), M Srinivas Reddy (Mahbububagar) , P Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), Boora Narsaiah (Bhongir), Kavitha Malothu (Mahububabad).

Congress leaders who filed their nominations include A Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir), Balram Naik Porika (Mahabubabad),  Ramesh Rathod and Ritesh Rathod (Adilabad) and Uttam Kumar Reddy  (Nalgonda).

BJP candidates who filed their nominations include G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), D Aravind (Nizamabad), G Jitendra Kumar (Nalgonda) and others. Janasena Party is also contesting from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat and it has fielded B Mahender Reddy.   

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conduct of elections to Lok Sabha, notification has been issued by the ECI and the same was republished in the Telangana Gazette on Friday. Nominations will be received till March 25 except on March 23 (fourth Saturday), declared holidays under Negotiable Instrument Act and March 24 being Sunday.    

Over 200 nominations in four days

With the 162 nominations filed on the fourth day of nominations, the total number of nominations received became 220. As many as 42 nominations were received from 16 Parliament constituencies on the third day. The election commission received seven and nine nominations on day one and day two respectively. It is learnt that no nominations will be accepted on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp