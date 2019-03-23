Kavitha, Revanth among 162 to file nominations on fourth day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 162 candidates filed their nomination papers for all 17 Lok Sabha seats on the fourth day of nominations on Friday for the ensuing general elections. With this, a total of 220 nominations were filed in the last four days.

Among the prominent TRS leaders who filed their nominations on Friday include K Kavitha (Nizamabad), BB Patil (Zahirabad), Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Medak), M Rajashekar Reddy (Malkajgiri), Talasani Sai Kiran (Secunderabad), G Ranjit Reddy (Chevella), M Srinivas Reddy (Mahbububagar) , P Ramulu (Nagarkurnool), Boora Narsaiah (Bhongir), Kavitha Malothu (Mahububabad).

Congress leaders who filed their nominations include A Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir), Balram Naik Porika (Mahabubabad), Ramesh Rathod and Ritesh Rathod (Adilabad) and Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda).

BJP candidates who filed their nominations include G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), D Aravind (Nizamabad), G Jitendra Kumar (Nalgonda) and others. Janasena Party is also contesting from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat and it has fielded B Mahender Reddy.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conduct of elections to Lok Sabha, notification has been issued by the ECI and the same was republished in the Telangana Gazette on Friday. Nominations will be received till March 25 except on March 23 (fourth Saturday), declared holidays under Negotiable Instrument Act and March 24 being Sunday.

Over 200 nominations in four days

With the 162 nominations filed on the fourth day of nominations, the total number of nominations received became 220. As many as 42 nominations were received from 16 Parliament constituencies on the third day. The election commission received seven and nine nominations on day one and day two respectively. It is learnt that no nominations will be accepted on Saturday and Sunday.