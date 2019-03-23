Home States Telangana

KCR is India’s best-performing chief minister, finds CVOTER survey

Rao was followed by Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Odisha’s Navin Patnaik.

Published: 23rd March 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a nation-wide survey has declared party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as India’s “top performing” chief minister.

A record 68.3 per cent of participants in the survey were very satisfied with Rao’s performance, according to the latest findings of the CVOTER-IANS State of the Nation Tracker opinion poll, which were disclosed on Friday.

Rao was followed by Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Odisha’s Navin Patnaik. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu secured the 14th place among 25 states in which the survey was conducted.

While more than two-thirds of the respondents in Telangana said they were very satisfied with Chandrasekhar Rao’s performance as chief minister, the leader secured an impressive overall net approval rate of 79.2 per cent.

Out of the 20,827 voters who took part in the survey in Telangana, 68.3 per cent said they were very satisfied with KCR performance, 20.8 per cent said they were satisfied to some extent, and only 9.9 per cent of respondents said they were not satisfied at all.

Reacting to the results of the survey, TRS leaders claimed the people were happy with KCR’s performance as he implemented several schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, and took up the construction of irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram. The party leaders said welfare schemes like Shaadi Mubarak, Asara pensions and others too reflected on the Telangana chief minister’s performance.

