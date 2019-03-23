Home States Telangana

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy confident of winning Chevella seat

Reddy said that one of the biggest problems is of unemployment and according to his survey, only around nine per cent of the youth in his constituency have salaried jobs.

Published: 23rd March 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress candidate from Chevella Parliamentary constituency, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who had won from the same constituency in 2014 on a TRS ticket, said on Friday that he had no voice in the TRS party.

Reddy said, he preferred to continue as a people’s representative in the Opposition where he will get chance to voice his opinion and work on issues affecting his constituency. He was speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, after filing his nomination papers in Ranga Reddy district collectorate. When asked regarding his campaign strategy, Reddy said that he started his campaign last December itself and claimed that he will win the Lok Sabha poll from Chevella with a margin of more than three lakh. Regarding the exodus of Congress MLAs to the TRS over the past few days, he said that the party just lost a few leaders but its cadre is still strong and that all senior leaders who have been with the party since decades, continue to stand with the party even now.

Reddy said that one of the biggest problems is of unemployment and according to his survey, only around nine per cent of the youth in his constituency have salaried jobs. He also criticised the TRS government of altering the Pranahita-Chevella irrigation project and changing it to Kaleshwaram project, resulting in Chevella not receiving irrigation water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp