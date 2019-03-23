Konda Vishweshwar Reddy confident of winning Chevella seat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress candidate from Chevella Parliamentary constituency, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who had won from the same constituency in 2014 on a TRS ticket, said on Friday that he had no voice in the TRS party.

Reddy said, he preferred to continue as a people’s representative in the Opposition where he will get chance to voice his opinion and work on issues affecting his constituency. He was speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, after filing his nomination papers in Ranga Reddy district collectorate. When asked regarding his campaign strategy, Reddy said that he started his campaign last December itself and claimed that he will win the Lok Sabha poll from Chevella with a margin of more than three lakh. Regarding the exodus of Congress MLAs to the TRS over the past few days, he said that the party just lost a few leaders but its cadre is still strong and that all senior leaders who have been with the party since decades, continue to stand with the party even now.

Reddy said that one of the biggest problems is of unemployment and according to his survey, only around nine per cent of the youth in his constituency have salaried jobs. He also criticised the TRS government of altering the Pranahita-Chevella irrigation project and changing it to Kaleshwaram project, resulting in Chevella not receiving irrigation water.