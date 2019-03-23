Rapolu Anand Bhaskar, ‘giant killer’ J Chittaaranjan Dass quit Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no respite for the Congress from the ongoing defections and resignations by its senior leaders. While it is still reeling under the defections of several of its leaders to parties like TRS and BJP, two veteran leaders resigned from the grand old party on Friday.

The two leaders who quit the party after being ‘ignored’ and ‘neglected’ are former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Anand Bhaskar and former minister ‘giant killer’ J Chittaaranjan Dass. While alleging that the party had neglected him even though he served it with commitment, Anand Bhaskar said that the Congress will not prosper in the country under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

He also alleged that the State leaders of the party are ignoring the party loyalists and taking unilateral decisions. Recalling who he served as the State Election Committee member in the united AP, Anand Bhaskar said the party leaders in the State have “ignored him in this elections”.

He, however, said that he had not taken a decision to join in any other party.

In his resignation letter addressed to AICC president Rahul Gandhi, he said: “With all humility, I hereby tender my resignation to the primary membership of Indian National Congress party with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, in his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi, Chittaaranjan Dass said there is no social equality and respect for the senior members in Congress party.

Dass, who has been serving as chairman of TPCC’s OBC Department, is known as the “giant killer” after defeated TDP founder NT Rama Rao in Kalwakurthy Assembly segment in 1989 Assembly polls.