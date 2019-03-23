Short films on sex trafficking to play in 100 theatres in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS part of the many people-to people ties undertaken by the United States (US) Consul General of Hyderabad, at least two Public Service Advertisements (PSA) will now be screened across 100 theatres in the city highlighting how the demand for paid sex has been pushing young women into the network of human and sex trafficking.

In an exclusive chat with the Express team, Katherine Hadda, the US Consul General, said that after the initiative of curbing sex work was undertaken -- wherein women and communities were warned against the ills of entering sex work -- they have now opted for a new strategy of approaching men and trying to reduce the demand for sex work.

The whole approach has now resulted in synergising efforts of different producers and directors in Tollywood for the cause.

“We met them and they made these six impactful short films which would help address the problems on the supply side. They are aimed at boys and men, urging them not to promote sex work,” said Katherine.

Stating that the whole battle would be a long drawn out one, she compared the issue to that of cigarette smoking in the United States, which grew in popularity in 1940’s as it was portrayed to be something ‘cool’.

She elaborated on how the US employs a dedicated campaign to highlight ill-effects of smoking, and that human trafficking required a similar approach.

The consul has previously undertaken road shows and caravans under project ‘Caravan Swarksha’ to drive the message across parts of the country and also saw at least eight traffickers vowing to not return to it.

She also added that apart from the US State department releasing regular reports on Human Sex Trafficking, they have also been identifying local persons who fight human trafficking and recognize their efforts at a global level. Dr Sunitha Krishnan from NGO Prajwala, and Mahesh Bhagwat the CP of Rachakonda commissionerate have previously been recognized from Telangana.