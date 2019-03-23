Home States Telangana

US Prez to fly in copters with parts made in Hyd?

She added that during the joint Indo-US military exercise in the city,  US special commandos had come to the Consulate and trained security officials of the State.

Published: 23rd March 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of US-based defence manufacturing company Lockheed Martin has been so pleased with the working of its manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, that they are doubling its capacity in addition to setting up a side manufacturing unit, US Consul General Katherine B Hadda said on Friday.
In an exclusive chat with the Express team, Hadda said, “Lockheed Martin has been around nearly as long as we have. They produce a component of the C130 aircraft in the city and they are so pleased with the manufacturing that they are doubling their capacity. They have also starting a metal-to-metal bonding facility, which is going to be used by other industries because they have been so impressed with the workers,” she said. Lockheed has now also decided to build the wings for the F16s here.

Apart from this, Boeing also set up its manufacturing facility in the city last year. On that, Hadda said, “Last year Boeing had opened up a new outlet to manufacture the fuselages of the Apache helicopters. Apache helicopters are the one in which our President flies around in. It is very possible that one of the fuselages made here would be the fuselage that is tapped by the White House.”

She added that during the joint Indo-US military exercise in the city,  US special commandos had come to the Consulate and trained security officials of the State. “They trained 50 protective security officers on emergency medical care.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp