Opposition unites against TRS at all-party meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders from different political parties condemned the recent defections by MLAs from the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. At an all-party meeting on Saturday, they accused the TRS government of violating Constitutional norms by encouraging defections.

Accusing Governor ESL Narasimhan of not disposing his responsibilities towards upholding Constitutional values in the State, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that governance in Telangana had become unconstitutional. TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy accused TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of scaring the MLAs into defecting to TRS.

Telangana TDP president L Ramana said that democracy was under threat in State under the leadership of the Chief Minister. In the same vein, revolutionary balladeer Gaddar accused the TRS chief of implementing ‘neo-feudalistic’ principles in the State and of trying to wipe our any Opposition to his rule in the State. CPI state secretary, Chada Venkat Reddy, TJS president Kodandaram and social activist Kancha Ilaiah also spoke at the meeting.