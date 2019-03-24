Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KTR says next prime minister to be from regional party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A regional-party leader will be the next prime minister, as a non-Congress and non-BJP alliance will form the next government in New Delhi, TRS working president KT Rama Rao asserted on Saturday, adding that the entire nation accepted the leadership of TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Citing a recent CVOTER survey that said KCR was India’s best-performing chief minister, Rama Rao claimed it proved that “Udyamakarude uttama palakudu (an agitator became an excellent leader).”

Addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan, after admitting Congress leaders from Parigi and Tandur Assembly segments, Rama Rao said that with the support of leaders like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik, Mayawati and others, KCR would bring a change in national politics. “This is an opportunity for the people of Telangana to bring a change in national politics and elect 16 TRS candidates in the Lok Sabha elections,” the TRS working president said.

Though the TRS fielded a candidate in Hyderabad, Rama Rao declared at the meeting that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi would win the seat.“If our friend Asaduddin, too, wins, we will have 17 Lok Sabha seats and change the fate of the nation, Rama Rao said.He added that the TRS lost by a narrow margin in Tandur, and got a simple majority in Parigi. But, with the joining of leaders from these two segments from the Congress, the TRS would secure a huge majority there in the LS polls.

‘What did national parties do in 71 years?’

Reacting to Chevella Congress MP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy’s comments that India’s development was only possible with national parties, Rama Rao wondered what the national parties had done in the last 71 years. “There is no drinking water problem in the state, as we have the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. But thousands of village in the country face a shortage of drinking water. If development is possible (only) with national parties, what did the BJP and Congress do in the last 71 years?”