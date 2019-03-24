Home States Telangana

Vinod Kumar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi​ neta with a socialist imagination

Karimnagar MP Vinod Kumar

Karimnagar MP Vinod Kumar (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Boinapally Vinod Kumar, one of the most significant figures in the Telangana movement, is raring to retain Karimnagar once again in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Realizing the asset that Vinod Kumar could become, especially considering his talent to build powerful arguments in favour of TRS policies, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao even made him the deputy leader of TRS in Lok Sabha. While kick-starting the election campaign from Karimnagar recently, the TRS supremo had said that Vinod could even become a minister at the Centre in the future.

Vinod Kumar, who had been championing the interests of the State in the Lok Sabha, is now on the campaign trail to win the election and help K Chandrasekhar Rao fulfil his ambition of cornering all the 16 Lok Sabha seats in the State. Hyderabad constituency has been left for MIM, an ally to TRS.
Stint with socialism​

Even as a child, Vinod had been a socialist thinker. With the support and financial aid of his mother Suguna Devi, he did what he can to benefit those around them. This formed the substratum for him to remain in the public arena. A law degree holder himself, Vinod sharpened his argument skills, backing them with facts.

Vinod won the elections to the 14th Lok Sabha from Hanamkonda and then to the 16th Lok Sabha from Karimnagar. Though he hailed from an illustrious, agriculture family in Enugula village of Warangal, his father was a revenue employee. His maternal family hails from Nagaram village in Rajanna-Sircilla.

Prominent freedom fighter and Communist party leader Ch Rajeshwar Rao, former planning commission member Ch Hanumanth Rao and Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao are his maternal uncles.

When he was 14 years of age, Vinod associated himself with the All India Students Federation (AISF), the frontal organization of the Communist Party of India (CPI). He played an active role as a student union leader, participating in various public movements. He also practised as an advocate in the Warangal district court and the High Court.

Vinod’s political career began in 1970 as a CPI member. He had worked in the district and state committees and participated in various national and international seminars on world peace at the time. He was also an active member of the Indo-Soviet Cultural Society (ISCUS).

Under the leadership of KCR, Vinod took part in Telangana movement. He participated in many debates, seminars and round table conferences where he espoused the backwardness of Telangana region. After the formation of TRS in 2001, Vinod began playing a key role in the party affairs. When he was the Member of Parliament from Hanamkonda, he strove for development of the constituency. He also writes in newspapers on several issues. Vinod is happy that he could fulfil most of his promises. He exudes confidence that in the ensuing election, he would better his majority of 2.45 lakh votes in 2014.

Constituency: Karimnagar

Party: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

Education: B.Sc., LL.B. Educated at University College of Law, Kakatiya University, Hanamkonda

Confident of his win in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Vinod Kumar expects to better his majority of 2.45 lakh votes in 2014

