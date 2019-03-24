YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha Narreddy seeks probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sunitha Narreddy, daughter of former minister and YSRC leader late YS Vivekananda Reddy approached Cyberabad police on Saturday seeking an inquiry into instances aimed at defaming her and her father using various social media platforms. She lodged a complaint with Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar in this regard.

Sunitha in her complaint stated that a few people were circulating bad propaganda on her father’s mysterious death. They were using various social media platforms for circulating fake news. They are also intentionally spreading falsehood and rumours on her father to defame his goodwill among the public. She requested police to inquire and take action against the persons responsible.