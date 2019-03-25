Home States Telangana

BJP allots Medak ticket to Raghunanadan

With this announcement, the BJP has announced all 17 candidates who would be testing the political waters as intense campaigning is set to begin.

Published: 25th March 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting speculations to rest that former MP and TRS leader G Vivek would be fielded from Medak Parliamentary segment by the BJP, Raghunanadan Rao has been offered Form B by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to contest in the coming elections.

On Sunday, while Sitharaman was in the State to address various meetings she offered Form B to Rao, signalling him to contest from Medak Parliamentary segment. State BJP unit president K Laxman was present along with other during the event.

Though it was rumoured that several Congress and TRS leaders would be poached into the saffron fold, except for former minister DK Aruna’s case, the exercise did not seem to have succeeded.

With this announcement, the BJP has announced all 17 candidates who would be testing the political waters as intense campaigning is set to begin. Of the 17, the BJP has given tickets to three woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Vivek Medak Parliamentary Nirmala Sitharaman Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp