BJP allots Medak ticket to Raghunanadan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting speculations to rest that former MP and TRS leader G Vivek would be fielded from Medak Parliamentary segment by the BJP, Raghunanadan Rao has been offered Form B by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to contest in the coming elections.

On Sunday, while Sitharaman was in the State to address various meetings she offered Form B to Rao, signalling him to contest from Medak Parliamentary segment. State BJP unit president K Laxman was present along with other during the event.

Though it was rumoured that several Congress and TRS leaders would be poached into the saffron fold, except for former minister DK Aruna’s case, the exercise did not seem to have succeeded.

With this announcement, the BJP has announced all 17 candidates who would be testing the political waters as intense campaigning is set to begin. Of the 17, the BJP has given tickets to three woman.