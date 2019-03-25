Call on contesting in Telangana leaves TDP at crossroads

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, Telugu Desam Party, founded by NT Rama Rao in 1982, is skipping general elections for the Lok Sabha in Telangana. Worse still, it is facing the prospect of not being able to move up in becoming a national party, at least in the near future.

After Telangana was carved out of AP in 2014, the Telugu Desam Party hoped to become a national party as it would be operating in both the states despite its rout in the youngest state at the hands of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

But the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) revised guidelines lay down that for a party to get national-party status, it should get six per cent of valid votes in the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections in a minimum of four states and four MPs from any state, or two per cent of Lok Sabha seats (11 MPs) from three or more states, or it should be a state party in four states.

Telugu Desam Party, in the present circumstances, will find it hard to satisfy any of the criteria that had been set by the commission after an amendment to relevant rules in 2016. This is because the party is now limited to Andhra Pradesh. In other words, the party’s journey, instead of going forward, is now in the reverse direction.

In Telangana, the party stands at the crossroads after its humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly elections, where it contested 13 seats and won only two. Of the two, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah of Sattupalli defected to the TRS. The last man standing in TDP is Mecha Nageswara Rao of Aswaraopet.

“We have not yet decided whether to contest or not, and if we do, for how many seats,” TDP state president L Ramana told Express. He, however, said that the TDP has pledged its support to TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy in Malkajgiri and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury in Khammam as the party has an alliance with the Congress.

“We will take a call tomorrow (the last date for filing of nominations) on TDP contesting in the elections,” Ramana said on Sunday.The mood in the party does not indicate any decision in favour of contesting the elections though it had earlier received some applications for allotment of tickets for contesting the polls for a few seats which included Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad and Khammam. Of them, the party has now decided to support the Congress nominees in Malkajgiri and Khammam. In 2014, the TDP won only one Lok Sabha seat Malkajgiri and the MP Ch Malla Reddy subsequently joined the TRS.

The TDP has more or less taken the decision to keep away from Lok Sabha elections in Telangana as it apparently is afraid that it might result in a repeat of the outcome of Assembly elections held in Telangana in December. “If we contest in Telangana, we might inadvertently let the advantage slip into the TRS’ hands,” a source in TDP said, implying that if the TDP is in the fray, the TRS might inflame Telangana passions once again and benefit from it.