Case against Pawan Kalyan for ‘anti-Telangana statements’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Objecting to actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s remarks about Telangana and people of AP living here, State advocates JAC members have lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police seeking action against him.In the complaint, K Goverdhan Reddy stated that Pawan Kalyan had said people of AP living in Telangana were being assaulted here, thereby likening the State to Pakistan.