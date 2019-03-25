Confident TRS keeps special focus on six seats

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the ruling TRS is confident of winning 16 Lok Sabha seats, the fact is that TRS candidates had never won from six seats so far. They are Hyderabad, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri. This time, the TRS is focussing its energies on winning five seats for the first time. It has left Hyderabad to AIMIM, its poll ally.

Since 1984, AIMIM has been winning Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. In 1984, Sultan Salauddin Owaisi won from Hyderabad as an Independent. Later, he won on AIMIM ticket from Hyderabad, which is now represented by his son Asaduddin Owaisi. The junior Owaisi is seeking reelection in the ensuing polls.

“Our friend Owaisi will win from Hyderabad,” TRS working president KT Rama Rao declared even as the TRS fielded its candidate there for name sake.

After K Chandrasekhar Rao founded the pink party in 2001, general elections to Lok Sabha were held thrice, in 2004, 2009, 2014. Buoyed by the thumping victory in Assembly elections held in December last year, the TRS is confident of winning urban centric Secunderabad and Malkajgiri and also Nalgonda in south Telangana. If one goes by the previous polls, including by-elections, Karinnagar, Warangal, Medak and Adilabad Lok Sabha seats are considered bastions of TRS.

TRS candidates won four times each, including two by-elections, in Karinnagar, Medak and Warangal seats. TRS won two times in Adilabad.The pink party won only once in Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Chevella, Mahabubabad and Peddapalli in 2014 elections. With the increase of its voting share election after the election, the TRS is all set to surprise national parties the Congress and the BJP in 2019 elections.

The TRS strategically moved its pawns to win Khammam seat. It fielded a Kamma leader Nama Nageswara Rao and also won over MLAs from Congress and TDP. In Secunderabad, the party fielded a youth leader from Yadava community Sai Kiran, son of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

“We will write a new history in Secunderabad Lok Sabha this time. For the first time TRS flag will be hoisted here. The BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy has strength only in Amberpet Assembly segment. BJP has no majority in other Assembly segments. Secunderabad LS seat is ours this time,” averred Amberpet MLA K Venkatesham.

Did you know?

Since 1984, Hyderabad remained AIMIM bastion. No other party won this seat. TRS never won from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri and Khammam

KCR’s record

Though, the TRS has so far not won in six seats, its candidates created record in victory margins in 2014 polls. TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao won with a huge margin of 3,97,029 votes from Medak Lok Sabha seat in 2014. It is a record margin in Telangana. The next highest majority is also with TRS. Its candidate K Srihari won by 3,92,574 votes majority in 2014 from Warangal. KCR also set another record, as he won Karimnagar, Medak and Mahabubnagar seats. He won five times for Lok Sabha, including by polls.