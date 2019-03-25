Country can become Vishwa Guru only under Modi: D Aravind

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

This is the first time you’re contesting in any elections. How do you feel?

I am very happy. Of course, my reason for contesting in these elections is not just personal ambition. I want the people to know that our country can achieve the status of ‘Vishwa Guru’ only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is why I am urging people in my constituency to vote for me.

Do you think the people of Nizamabad support or want BJP?

Why not? I am not ready to predict the results right now, but I am confident of getting at least 35 per cent of the votes without doubt. Congress’ is a closed chapter. Hence, logically, BJP has assumed the mantle and will thereby occupy first and second places in district-level politics after these elections.

Is this really possible?

Again, why not? In the previous Lok Sabha election, we received 21 per cent of all votes in this constituency. We were in an alliance with TDP then. Now, on our own, I am confident of getting 35 per cent votes.

Is 35 per cent really enough to win the seat?

I am not ready to answer that question right now. I will speak once I am done with the first round of my campaign.

What sections of the populace in Nizamabad are supporting BJP?

We are getting a mixed response from women. Apart from that, farmers, youth, students, employees and the uneducated are supporting BJP wholeheartedly.

What are the main issues in this election?

The failures of both Congress and TRS are the main issues this time. TRS has not done anything for Nizamabad. Incumbent MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has only improved her political image in the name of a Turmeric Board. But, to the chagrin of farmers, the board has not been set up yet.

How do you plan to campaign?

The days of orthodox campaigning are over. We (BJP) will reach every house in the constituency, primarily with the help of social media. We have plans to organise mandal level public meetings . On Monday, we will organise a public meeting on the turmeric farmers’ issues in Armoor. BJP National General Secretary V Ram Madhav will address this meeting. Also, we will announce our policy on the creation of a Turmeric Board.

Your father, senior politician and Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas, continues to be in the TRS. Your brother and former Nizamabad Mayor D Sanjai is a supporter of your opponent K Kavitha. Aren’t these things going to affect your chances of winning?

My father might be in TRS but his supporters are with other parties and all of them will support me. My relatives and my community (caste) are with me. In the coming days, more leaders from Congress will join BJP. Elections are not about families. Also, in true democratic spirit, Sanjai and my differing views find place in different parties.

Son of TRS leader D Srinivas, D Aravind has been named by the BJP as its candidate from Nizamabad constituency

In an interview, he talks about his plans to win the seat, his campaign strategy and more...