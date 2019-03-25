Home States Telangana

Telangana: Donated food lands 15 orphan kids in hospital

An act of charity gone wrong resulted in 15 children of the Anjuman-E-Khadimul Musleeman (AKM) orphanage, near Kachiguda, being hospitalised for food poisoning early on Sunday.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An act of charity gone wrong resulted in 15 children of the Anjuman-E-Khadimul Musleeman (AKM) orphanage, near Kachiguda, being hospitalised for food poisoning early on Sunday.
The children, who ate burgers and biryani for dinner the previous night, started feeling nauseous and vomiting after the meal and were rushed to Niloufer Hospital. The food was donated by a person from Mallepally.

“We allow interested persons to provide food for the children in our orphanage, for which anyone interested has to reserve a date. However, this time, the food given turned out to be rotten,” said a functionary of the orphanage. No police complaint has been filed against the individual who donated the food.

Usually, food poisoning causes vomiting within 5-6 hours, followed by diarrhoea. Dr Ravi Kumar, head of the Paediatric department in Niloufer Hospital said. The kids were suffering from vomiting when they were admitted, and treatment was provided to ensure their condition did not worsen.

Dr Kumar said the health of the children had improved, and most probably, they would be fit enough to be discharged on Monday. He also said that food must be consumed within six hours of cooking in summer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anjuman-E-Khadimul Musleeman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp