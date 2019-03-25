Telangana: Donated food lands 15 orphan kids in hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An act of charity gone wrong resulted in 15 children of the Anjuman-E-Khadimul Musleeman (AKM) orphanage, near Kachiguda, being hospitalised for food poisoning early on Sunday.

The children, who ate burgers and biryani for dinner the previous night, started feeling nauseous and vomiting after the meal and were rushed to Niloufer Hospital. The food was donated by a person from Mallepally.

“We allow interested persons to provide food for the children in our orphanage, for which anyone interested has to reserve a date. However, this time, the food given turned out to be rotten,” said a functionary of the orphanage. No police complaint has been filed against the individual who donated the food.

Usually, food poisoning causes vomiting within 5-6 hours, followed by diarrhoea. Dr Ravi Kumar, head of the Paediatric department in Niloufer Hospital said. The kids were suffering from vomiting when they were admitted, and treatment was provided to ensure their condition did not worsen.

Dr Kumar said the health of the children had improved, and most probably, they would be fit enough to be discharged on Monday. He also said that food must be consumed within six hours of cooking in summer.