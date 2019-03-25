Home States Telangana

Khuntia asks ‘secular’ parties to support Congress

However, he requested all secular political parties to extend their support for Congress party in Telangana in constituencies where they have not fielded their own candidates.

TPCC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia said on Sunday that the Congress party is contesting all Parliamentary constituencies in the upcoming general elections, without forming alliance with any political party. However, he requested all secular political parties to extend their support for Congress party in Telangana in constituencies where they have not fielded their own candidates.

Congress MLC Shabbir Ali attacked TRS working president KT Rama Rao for improper usage of language in criticising the Congress party and its leaders. He said that Rao is filled with pride and is not maintaining dignity of language.

First case for Lokpal

Meanwhile, former Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily reiterated that the Cong will approach the Lokpal on the defections by its leaders to the TRS in Telangana. Moily said that the defections are an act of corruption. He said that this will be the first big case that the recently-appointed Lokpal will have at his hands.

