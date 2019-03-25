Kishan Reddy banks on his ‘clean image’

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Posing for at least a 100 selfies with students outside a public meeting, BJP’s former State unit chief G Kishan Reddy is exuding confidence. He is sure of his victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from the Secunderabad segment.

Securing the seat from sitting MP and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, despite losing the safe seat of Amberpet in the recent Assembly elections, only seems to have added to his confidence. Having the sitting MP campaign for him has also come as a boost for Reddy, who is pitted against Congress’ former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and TRS’ Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav.

The 41-year-old pegs himself as a ‘clean politician’, claiming that there has not been any controversy against him highlighted either by the media or by any political party so far.Interacting with Express, the three-time Amberpet MLA talks about how Secunderabad has always been close to his heart. “I have been working here for the last 35 years. I know the kind of problems that people of the city face,” Reddy states.

“I have also extensively raised civic issues relating to the city at the Legislative Assembly.”

Interestingly, if one goes by the social composition in the area, it is clear that a major chunk of voters belongs to the BC community. Considering that Kishan Reddy comes from a ‘forward’ caste, the elections could be rough waters for him.

“I have the support of Bandaru Dattatreya ji (BC community leader),” he says, adding that it was still up to the people to decide who should represent them at the Parliament. “In fact, I feel that my seniority will give me an edge over the others.”

To this effect, it may be mentioned that Kishan Reddy had already laid a road map for his candidature in the ensuing Parliamentary elections, right after the Assembly elections concluded. At the time, despite having lost, he went to majority of the colonies and slums in Amberpet, in order to ‘thank’ them for their support.

“I do not want to make any promise to the people of Secunderabad yet. But as a Parliamentarian, I will do what I have to do. I will ensure that the people will not feel hesitant to approach me. Every issue of the people will be taken to the Parliament,” he assures. Further commenting on the problems that the people are currently facing in the segment, Kishan Reddy says, “I would give importance to stormwater drainage issues, traffic hassles and the increasing pollution concerns.”