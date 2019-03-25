My chief will stay here and contest elections from Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday indicated that he is open to contest from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat or any other seats in the upcoming General Elections. Speaking at public meeting at Kishan Bagh under Bahadurpura constituency in the city, Akbaruddin who was responding to speculations over the contestant from the Hyderabad Parliament seat, said: “Why will Asad saab (Asaduddin Owaisi) contest from Aurangabad or Moradabad? I am here. If anyone has to go anywhere, I will be the one! My chief will stay here and contest from here, as all previous AIMIM chiefs have done.”

The speculations arose when Akbaruddin filed his substitute nomination for the Hyderabad seat a few days ago. Rumour mills spread that chief Asaduddin Owaisi might leave the seat for his brother and instead contest from Aurangabad in Maharashtra where the party is in coalition with Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh.

“I was asked by the chief to file the substitute nominations and I can never go against my brother or the party.”Akbaruddin also took on PM Narendra Modi’s Chowkidaar campaign. “A few days ago a friend showed me that Modi and other BJP leaders have changed their name on Twitter to chowkidar. I want to ask you, why are you only changing your name on Twitter? Change it to chowkidar on Aadhar, voter id card, passport. Will you do it?”