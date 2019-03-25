No competition for TRS in Lok Sabha polls: Prabhakar

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, a close confidant of Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been nominated as party candidate from Medak Lok Sabha seat for the second time. Having secured the Medak LS seat in the 2014 by-elections with a magnanimous majority of over 3.6 lakh votes, Prabhakar says the competition in the upcoming LS polls is one-sided for TRS. Following TRS supremo’s decision to retain the Gajwel Assembly segment instead of the Medak Parliamentary seat in 2014 polls, Prabhakar was nominated for the subsequent by-election.

What is your campaign motto for the upcoming elections?

Our motto is to win all the 16 Lok Sabha seats so that we can exert influence on the ruling party in Delhi. By winning all the 16 seats, Telangana will be able to secure more funds for the Kaleswaram and Ranga Reddy Palamoor lift irrigation projects. We are also focusing on highlighting the welfare and development schemes implemented by the Chief Minister for the past five years in the state.

What are the development activities taken up in your last tenure in the Medak?

We got a medical college and Kendriya Vidyalaya sanctioned for the newly formed Siddipet district. Works worth `500 crore were taken up in different parts of the constituency. In addition to all this, long-pending railway lines like Medak-Akkannapet, Manoharabad-Kothapalli are fast progressing with active persuasion from the Central government.

What is your agenda if you return to power?

We will focus on development works in the constituency and get funds from the Centre. I will also focus on another long-pending proposal for railway line between Patancheru and Medak via Sangareddy and Jogipet. The proposal for the MMTS from Patancheru to Sangareddy has already been sent to the Centre. The extension up to Patancheru will commence by June end.

Who do you think will be TRS’ closest competitor in these elections?

There is no competition at all for TRS in these elections. The war is one sided. We are focused on increasing the margin of victory and have a competition as to who will get the highest majority among the TRS candidates.