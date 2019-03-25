Home States Telangana

Soyam Bapu tops unwanted list

The TPCC working president, who has filed his nomination papers from Malkajgiri constituency, has 42 cases against his name.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 52 police cases against his name, BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao has topped the list of candidates in the fray that face charges of violation of law, in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Telangana. The 52-year-old, who is contesting from Adilabad Parliamentary constituency, has police cases registered against him in Hyderabad and Adilabad districts.

Not very far behind is Congress’s A Revanth Reddy. The TPCC working president, who has filed his nomination papers from Malkajgiri constituency, has 42 cases against his name.

Of the 52 cases registered against Soyam Bapu Rao, only Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police have framed charges in connection with a passport case in which he is an accused. Most of the cases registered in Utnoor were regarding special camps initiated by Rao in tribal localities to create awareness among adivasis and tribals.

On the other hand, Congress leader Revanth Reddy’s cases include an attempt of bribing an MLA ahead of MLC elections in 2015, violation of a promulgation order of a competent authority, trespass and demolition of a compound wall and abuse in ‘filthy language’.

TRS leader and sitting Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has two cases from the Telangana agitation era against her. Congress party candidate from the constituency, Madhu Goud Yaskhi, is accused of disobeying an order issued by a public servant.

TRS candidate from Secunderabad, Talasani Sai Kiran, has six cases against him registered in various police stations in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soyam Bapu Ra Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp