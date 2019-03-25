Soyam Bapu tops unwanted list

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With 52 police cases against his name, BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao has topped the list of candidates in the fray that face charges of violation of law, in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Telangana. The 52-year-old, who is contesting from Adilabad Parliamentary constituency, has police cases registered against him in Hyderabad and Adilabad districts.

Not very far behind is Congress’s A Revanth Reddy. The TPCC working president, who has filed his nomination papers from Malkajgiri constituency, has 42 cases against his name.

Of the 52 cases registered against Soyam Bapu Rao, only Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police have framed charges in connection with a passport case in which he is an accused. Most of the cases registered in Utnoor were regarding special camps initiated by Rao in tribal localities to create awareness among adivasis and tribals.

On the other hand, Congress leader Revanth Reddy’s cases include an attempt of bribing an MLA ahead of MLC elections in 2015, violation of a promulgation order of a competent authority, trespass and demolition of a compound wall and abuse in ‘filthy language’.

TRS leader and sitting Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has two cases from the Telangana agitation era against her. Congress party candidate from the constituency, Madhu Goud Yaskhi, is accused of disobeying an order issued by a public servant.

TRS candidate from Secunderabad, Talasani Sai Kiran, has six cases against him registered in various police stations in the city.