‘TDP, Cong working as one to bring down Modi’

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress’ candidate from Khammam Parliamentary constituency Renuka Chowdhury on Sunday said that both her party and the Telugu Desam (TDP) are working together to bring down Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Narendra Modi from the Centre. Speaking to TDP party workers at a meeting in Khammam — her first after being announced the candidate from the constituency a day ago — Chowdhury said the people of Telangana would teach a befitting lesson to TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.“The TRS government is guilty of handcuffing farmers asking for their rights. For this reason alone, the people will teach them a lesson,” she said.