Upset at snub, Ponguleti’s supporters ask him to rebel

Supporters of Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, upset at TRS denying him the ticket, surround him outside his office in Khammam on Sunday | Express

KHAMMAM: Supporters of the incumbent MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday staged a dharna in front of his office, protesting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s decision to not nominate him for the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency. They urged Reddy to file his nomination as an Independent candidate instead.

Reddy’s supporters were in no mood to listen to anyone. Even the MP himself could not convince them to calm down. Some women burst into tears and raised slogans, asking him to teach a ‘lesson to TRS leadership’. The sitting MP however confirmed that he has no intention to contest as an Independent and will continue to work for the party till 2024.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s political career began in 2014, when he defeated TDP’s Nama Nageswara Rao on YSRC ticket to become Khammam MP. Reddy later defected to TRS. Now, to his disadvantage, his former opponent has been inducted into the TRS and is its candidate from Khammam.

Over the five years, he has cultivated a considerable base at the grass root level in all seven Assembly segments of his constituency. “He has followers everywhere. On his own, he can get more than 2 lakh votes,” said one of his supporters. K Rama Rao, another supporter of Reddy, recalls how the MP, during the Assembly polls, stayed in villages to campaign, “He would often sleep in the villages.”

N Naga Raju, a supporter from Kothagudem said, “It was because of Reddy that TRS won in the Singareni Collieries Workers Union elections. We do not understand why he hasn’t been given the ticket.”
Sources say there is no love lost between Reddy and Nama Nageswara Rao. “Both leaders have not met each other despite being in the same town,” said a party worker.

