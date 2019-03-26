Accused of stealing phone, KGBV girls thrashed, denied food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 30 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Moinpet in Vikarabad were made to kneel down under the sun for an hour on Monday, after a guard accused them of stealing her phone. The students were also denied breakfast, verbally abused, and beaten with a stick.

In videos doing the rounds online, students said the guard woke them up before 4 am, used abusive language, and accused them of stealing her phone. She then complained to the special officer, who made them kneel down on the ground.

“Between 6 and 6.30 am, the guard started shouting at us. We were not given breakfast, or even water, and made to kneel down around 10.30 am,” said a student, adding that some of them were thrashed so badly they couldn’t even stand.

Despite KGBV being a residential school for girls, male relatives of a staff member stayed on the campus, students alleged.

“The administration isn’t cautious about our security. Our parents sent us here thinking we would be safe,” said a student. “We want to go home,” another student added.Child rights activist Achyuta Rao has lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee.