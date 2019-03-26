Home States Telangana

Accused of stealing phone, KGBV girls thrashed, denied food

In videos doing the rounds online, students said the guard woke them up before 4 am, used abusive language, and accused them of stealing her phone.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya gets punished by a staff member | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 30 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Moinpet in Vikarabad were made to kneel down under the sun for an hour on Monday, after a guard accused them of stealing her phone. The students were also denied breakfast, verbally abused, and beaten with a stick.

In videos doing the rounds online, students said the guard woke them up before 4 am, used abusive language, and accused them of stealing her phone. She then complained to the special officer, who made them kneel down on the ground. 

“Between 6 and 6.30 am, the guard started shouting at us. We were not given breakfast, or even water, and made to kneel down around 10.30 am,” said a student, adding that some of them were thrashed so badly they couldn’t even stand.

Despite KGBV being a residential school for girls, male relatives of a staff member stayed on the campus, students alleged.

“The administration isn’t cautious about our security. Our parents sent us here thinking we would be safe,” said a student. “We want to go home,” another student added.Child rights activist Achyuta Rao has lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya KGBV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp