Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to divide assets of Hyderabad HC amicably

A meeting was held here on Monday on the issue of apportionment of the movable assets belonging to the Hyderabad High Court.

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An amicable settlement was reached between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments on Monday regarding division of movable assets belonging to the erstwhile Hyderabad High Court which was common to both the states till Dec 31, 2018. It was decided to divide the movable assets or their value as per the population ratio i.e. 58 per cent for AP and 42 per cent for Telangana.

A meeting was held here on Monday on the issue of apportionment of the movable assets belonging to the Hyderabad High Court. AP Chief Secretary AC Punetha, Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi, registrar generals of AP and Telangana High Courts and the law secretaries of both the states attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the issue of division of movable assets were discussed. The authorities have arrived at an amicable settlement to divide these movable assets or their value in population ratio.

