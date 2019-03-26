Battle lines drawn in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the last day for filing nominations ending on Monday, the battle lines are drawn for the Lok Sabha polls. Most constituencies are set to see a triangular contest, with the TRS, Congress, and BJP locking horns. The ruling TRS wants to corner all 16 Lok Sabha seats (it has left Hyderabad to its ally AIMIM) since it believes a non-Congress and non-BJP government will come to power at the Centre, where it could play a major role in forming the government if it manages to bag all the seats.

For Congress, it is a desperate battle in Telangana. It believes the government at the Centre would be that of a coalition headed by it, and hence, is keen on winning at least a few seats to up its national tally.

The BJP, on the other hand, wants to get a toe-hold in Telangana, to help the NDA return to power at the Centre.

Several key leaders have jumped parties in the state, setting the stage for a fierce political battle. With senior Congress leader and former minister DK Aruna now in the BJP and fighting the elections from Mahbubnagar, the BJP is pinning its hopes on the seat. The Congress is fielding former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury from Khammam and PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy from Nalgonda. The party leadership is optimistic about winning a handsome number of seats and is confident of bagging Malkajgiri, where Congress working president A Revanth Reddy is contesting. Reddy lost in Kodangal during the Assembly polls.

The TRS, meanwhile, is confident of a clean sweep in the state, as it believes Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s mojo will do the trick for all party candidates. The TRS biggies in the fray are KCR’s daughter K Kavitha for Nizamabad and TRS deputy leader in the Lok Sabha B Vinod Kumar in Karimnagar.

Aya Rams Gaya Rams

Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao, who defected from the TDP to the TRS, is contesting from Khammam. Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta, who unsuccessfully contested on a Cong ticket in Chennur in the polls, is now TRS’ candidate for the Peddapalli. DK Aruna, who left the Congress, is now the BJP’s candidate for Mahbubnagar. Chevella sitting MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who left the TRS, is now in the fray on a Cong ticket. Cong leader and former TRS MLA Soyam Bapu Rao is contesting on a BJP ticket for Adilabad. Interestingly, for the first time, the TDP has opted out of the Lok Sabha polls