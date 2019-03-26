Lok Sabha Elections: 570 nominations on last day in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: As many as 570 candidates filed their nomination papers for all 17 Parliament Constituencies on the last day of nominations for the upcoming general elections to the Lok Sabha. The total number of nominations received in the State has now increased to 795. The most were seen at Nizamabad, with a whopping 245 nominations. Second is Secunderabad with 67 nominations.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told media on Monday that the scrutiny of nominations will begin on March 26. Candidates may, however, withdraw their papers till March 28, he added. The CEO’s office has also published the supplementary list of voter rolls on Monday, bringing the total number of voters to 2.96 crore.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Later, Kumar informed media persons that a notice has been issued to TRS general secretary regarding allegations that the party was using Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official resident, Pragathi Bhavan, for political activity. The notice was issued on Sunday and a reply is expected within 48 hours.

Kumar asked the ruling party to follow ECI instructions. He added that he had examined the Chief Minister’s speech in which he was accused to being ‘anti Hindu’. In this case, we found no violation of model code of conduct, he said.

Rajat Kumar added that the CEO’s office had received the list of star campaigners from various political parties — TRS (20), Congress (40), BJP (40), CPM (40), Jana Sena (4), BSP (40) and MIM (2). Counting for MLC polls today Counting for votes to the two Teachers’ constituencies and one Graduates’ constituency will begin and conclude on Tuesday.