Has Revanth Reddy been handed an empty gun at Malkajgiri?

Congress leaders on the ground are of the belief that Reddy, known as a firebrand leader, was fielded from Malkajgiri only because there is no other strong leader there.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy, TPCC

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the Congress party, that is eying a difficult victory from Malkajgiri parliament constituency, fielding popular leader and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy there might not prove to be a wise decision. In spite of Reddy visiting party leaders personally, seeking their support, declining morale of the party cadre is evident. It appears that Revnath is currently unable to get his own party brethren to pledge allegiance. Convincing voters to vote for him will indeed be difficult. 

Congress leaders on the ground are of the belief that Reddy, known as a firebrand leader, was fielded from Malkajgiri only because there is no other strong leader there. Many senior leaders have now deserted the party for TRS.  

Party workers say there are multiple reasons for this. But most of them agree that the biggest blow was the anti-TRS alliance Congress had forged with TDP, TJS and CPI. As part of the seat-sharing agreement, Congress could not even contest from Uppal, Malkajgiri and Kukatpally Assembly segments.

In the remaining four segments in Malkajgiri — Medchal, Qutubullapur, Secunderabad Cantonment and LB Nagar — only the LB Nagar candidate managed to win. However, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy soon defected to TRS after the elections. 

These issues are sure to be problematic for Revanth Reddy who is pitted against formidable opponents in the form of BJP’s N Ramchender Rao and TRS’ Marri Rajashekar Reddy. Rajashekar Reddy happens to the son-in-law of incumbent Malkajgiri MP Ch Malla Reddy. Senior Congress leader Sarve Satyanarayana admitted that Congress leadership in the State had failed to strengthen party cadre. “Revanth has requested for support but it appears unlikely that he will win. The party has already lost most of its base cadre in Malkajgiri,” he said. 

Kuna Srisailam Goud, Congress party in-charge for the constituency, too admitted that the party had indeed been affected by its decision ot not contest in three important Assembly segments that fall under Malkajgiri. “But we are working to strengthen the party” he added.     

