Home States Telangana

How nourished are children under Telangana MPs?

In terms of stunting, almost all constituencies are doing much better than the national average of 35.9 per cent.

Published: 26th March 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image of children used for representation.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ever wondered how much do Members of Parliament think and intervene on matters concerning children -- the section of society who do not form their voting base and electorate? 

A new study by an Indian professor S V Subramanian, professor of population health and geography, and research associate Rockli Kim, in Harvard’s T.H. Chan School has thrown light on how the children living in 543 constituencies of India fared in terms of their nutrition levels across four indices of Stunting, Underweight, Wasted and Anaemia. 

The study titled, Estimating the Burden of Child Malnutrition Across Parliamentary Constituencies in India: A Methodological Comparison was studied to take a look at how the children living in 17 constituencies of Telangana have fared. On the whole, the State has done better in terms of average levels of Stunting, Underweight, Wasting, however a majority of its children were found to be affected with anaemia.

ALSO READ | Over 60% of kids in Telangana found to be anaemic

In terms of stunting, almost all constituencies are doing much better than the national average of 35.9 per cent. The worst performing constituency was Adilabad with stunting prevalent in 34.8 per cent of its children below five years of age. Stunting is a condition in children when they have a height lower than the average for their age and is a major indicator of poor nutrition levels.

Adilabad, an ST constituency with majority of its populace belonging to the tribal community, was lead by TRS party’s Godam Nagesh from 2014-19. Under his watch, Adilabad also continued to have a considerable part of its children below five years (34.1 per cent) in the underweight category which was higher than national average of 33.5 per cent.

A look at some of the famous constituencies like Nizamabad, which is under Kalvakuntla Kavitha, show a high number of children to be underweight.

At least 34.5 per cent -- above the national average -- of children under five were underweight. Nizamabad also had a notorious level of wastedness at 20.1 per cent -- which is another sign of malnutrition and is condition of children having a lower weight-for-height ratio. 

In comparison, children in urban constituencies here have been in better health. With extremely less percentage of children experiencing stunting, underweight, wasted rates, the constituencies under Asaduddin Owaisi, Bandaru Dattatreya and Ch Malla Reddy performed the best, possibly due to a richer, urban populace.

While the lowest stunting was recorded in Secunderabad at 19.3 per cent, Hyderabad had one of the lowest percentages of underweight children at 23.2 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Members of Parliament S V Subramanian Nutrition Children in telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp