Maoist threat: Special forces deployed in 33 districts in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that special security arrangements were made at areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), especially bordering Chattisgarh and Maharashtra, to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections on April 11, Additional DGP (Law and Order) and State Nodal Officer, Jitender, said on Monday that they have deployed Central and State forces in all 33 districts of the state as precautionary measures.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said combing operations and area domination exercises are being carried out extensively to prevent untoward incidents in the LWE areas. State and Central security forces have also been deployed.

“Poll boycott call given by Maoist party for last several years has no impact among the voters in the Telangana and same has been proved after a number of people have participated in elections,” Jitender said.

Explaining about the law and order situation, Jitender stated that a record number of non-bailable warrants were executed as a run up to the election. All those who were likely to indulge in vitiating atmosphere for free and fair polls were bound over under preventive sections of law.

The process of election has been transparent with registration of 198 FIRs including poll violence, SC/ST and model Code of Conduct (MCC) cases. At least 405 flying squads and 395 Static Surveillance Teams (SST) are functioning to ensure free, fair and transparent poll processes.

Close vigil on social media

With netizens allegedly posting fake information and abusive content on social media, the police have been taking measures to prevent untoward incidents from happening ahead of the elections. “Special teams are formed to keep track the illegal activities on social media during the elections,” Jitender said.