MoU to boost UK business in TS

UK companies employ nearly 10,000 people across Telangana, a State that is rapidly rivalling Bangalore as the IT capital of India and leading the way in health-tech and agri-tech innovation. 

Published: 26th March 2019 07:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major step toward delivering UK business, investment, and economic growth in Telangana, the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) will sign an MoU with the State government here on Tuesday. UK companies employ nearly 10,000 people across Telangana, a State that is rapidly rivalling Bangalore as the IT capital of India and leading the way in health-tech and agri-tech innovation. 

The State government has gone to exceptional efforts to accommodate business needs in recent years, most notably with the introduction of the State Project Approval and Self Certification System (TSiPASS) which gives companies regulatory permissions and clearances within 15 days for large scale projects.

The MoU prioritises advanced manufacturing (including aerospace, defence, and heavy engineering), food  and drink, healthcare and pharma and higher education as sectors where the UK and Telangana can collaborate. The MoU will also plug the government of Telangana into the UK start-up eco-system.

