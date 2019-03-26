AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi trains guns at Yogi Adityanath

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday appealed to the ECI to book a case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the latter’s statement wherein he equated a Congress MP candidate from UP to terrorist Masood Azhar.

Speaking at a public rally at Goshamahal Assembly constituency, the Hyderabad MP said, “There is a Congress candidate named Imran Masood. The UP CM said that Imran Masood is a relative of Azhar Masood. What is this? If Imran Masood had any link with Azhar Masood, why haven’t you incarcerated him till now?

“Your aim is to spread the message to all Indians that every person named Masood is linked to a terrorist. You should remember that people used to see (Osama) bin Laden and point out passerbys who had beards,” said Owaisi, while appealing to the ECI to register a case under Sec 153— spreading hatred— and to arrest him.