Home States Telangana

TRS makes U-turn, Siddipet MLA Harish Rao now a star campaigner

On March 23, the TRS applied to the CEO for star-campaigner status for 20 leaders.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana elections

TRS leader T Harish Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Apparently wary of an adverse political fallout, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has included former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao in its list of star campaigners, replacing MP J Santhosh Kumar. The party submitted a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to this effect on Monday.

On March 23, the TRS applied to the CEO for star-campaigner status for 20 leaders. The list, however, did not include Harish Rao. The party now seems to have taken a remedial step as excluding Harish Rao would have suggested to TRS detractors that the former minister was being sidelined.

“I am herewith submitting vehicle permission pass of J Santhosh Kumar, star campaigner, issued by CEO. Hence, I request you to kindly replace the same by one with the name of Harish Rao, MLA and former minister,” TRS general secretary M Sreenivas Reddy wrote in the letter to the CEO submitted on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Election 2019 Lok Sabha Election 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Chief Electoral Officer Harish Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp