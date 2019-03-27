Blow for Telangana Rashtra Samiti as three MLC seats slip away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which has been on a gravy train in winning elections, suffered its first jolt on Tuesday, with the candidate backed by the Congress and CPI winning one seat, and the Congress all set to win the remaining two in the biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council.

In the election to the council from the Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak graduates constituency, senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy was ahead of his TRS rival Chandrasekhar Goud, when the last reports came in.

Goud resigned as deputy commissioner of the Transport department and contested in the graduates constituency of Adilabad-Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Medak.Jeevan Reddy, who is all set to win the seat, was defeated in the recent election to the Assembly from Jagtial. But he came from behind and is on his way to capture the seat.

In the election to the council from Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak teachers constituency, Kura Raghotham Reddy, Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union (PRTU) candidate, supported by the Congress, was in the lead over former MLC Paturi Sudhakar Reddy, who had the backing of the TRS.

In the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal teachers constituency elections, United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) candidate Alugubelli Narsireddy won the seat through second-preference votes against the PRTU candidate Poola Ravinder, supported by the TRS. Narsireddy secured 8,900 votes, while PRTU’s Ravinder got over 6,200 votes. The PRTU rebel candidate P Sarvottham Reddy got over 1,800 votes. Narsireddy was supported by the Congress and the CPI.

In the Legislative Council, the Congress is back in the reckoning, with Jeevan Reddy stepping into its portals. After the merger of the Congress Legislature Party in TRS in the Council in the recent past, the grand old party has lost its opposition party status. Though there are two Congress MLCs in the house — Md Ali Shabber and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, their term will come to an end on March 29.

Congress, left corner all seats

Things were going in favour of the Cong in the Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak graduates and teachers constituencies. In the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal teachers constituency, the Cong and CPI-backed candidate won