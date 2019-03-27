BSP hopes Pawan’s JSP will help resurrection in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been a player in Andhra Pradesh, and later Telangana, politics for a long time. However, at no point of time was the party able make a splash in any elections. In the 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana, the party could get a cumulative 4.2 lakh votes (2.2 per cent vote share). But this time, it hopes on actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena (JSP) to aid its resurrection and attract the State’s youth towards it.

Only a few days ago, BSP chief Mayawati and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan inked a deal to contest the polls in AP and Telangana together. In Telangana, BSP is fielding candidates from five constituencies. Party sources expect the fight at Karimnagar, where it has seen a good vote share in the past, to be a good one.

BSP wants to repeat their performance from 2014, when its candidates won two Assembly segments

It would like to avoid its performance in 2018, when its fielded candidates from 106 constituencies, but won none. “We had no time to campaign so that affected us a lot. A lot of people came to us at the last minute, that also didn’t help,” said A Venkanna, the BSP candidate from Karimnagar.The party has already announced its star campaigners with Mayawati in electioneering .BSP incurred nearly `17 crore according to the election expenditure report it had submitted.