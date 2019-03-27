Former Congress MLA inducted in TRS; KTR dares Uttam to resign as MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday compared the Ram Mandir to Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. He claimed that BJP leader had been claiming that they were the real champions of ‘Hindutva’ for 20 years but were unable to construct a Ram Mandir at Ayodhra.

“BJP leaders have so far not constructed a Ram Mandir. But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has renovated the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, spending nearly `2,000 crore on it. KCR never said that he will construct a beautiful temple in Yadagirigutta, yet he did so,” Rama Rao said.

Addressing party workers after admitting Yadadri-Bhongir DCC president and Alair former MLA Budida Bikshamaiah Goud into the party at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that Yadadri would become a big temple on the lines of Tirumala soon.

Rama Rao also challenged TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Congress’ candidate from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, to resign as an MLA first. “Reddy knows he will lose. He thinks he can at least continue as MLA when he loses Nalgonda. He should resign if he so confident,” Rama Rao said.

DCC chiefs desert Cong

After sitting MLAs, now it the turn of district Congress committeer (DCC) presidents to desert the party and join TRS. The latest such leader is Dikshamaiah Goud. There are more such inductions scheduled next week —Medak DCC president and former minister V Sunitha Laxma Reddy will join TRS on April 3. AICC Adivasi Congress national coordinator Balu Chowhan too will defect to the ruling party.

KTR to address 24 roadshows till April 9

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao will participate in as many as 24 roadshows, and address 12 public meetings between March 27 and April 9, as part of his Lok Sabha election campaign. Having already addressed several election meetings, Rama Rao will now start intensive campaigning from Wednesday.

In the coming days, he will participate in roadshows in Karimnagar, Tandur, Vikarabad, Parigi, Chevella, LB Nagar, Maheswaram, Uppal, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad Cantonment to name a few.