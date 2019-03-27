Home States Telangana

Former Congress MLA inducted in TRS; KTR dares Uttam to resign as MLA

TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday compared the Ram Mandir to Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Published: 27th March 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MLA and DCC president Bikshamaiah Goud being inducted in TRS by party working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday compared the Ram Mandir to Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. He claimed that BJP leader had been claiming that they were the real champions of ‘Hindutva’ for 20 years but were unable to construct a Ram Mandir at Ayodhra.

“BJP leaders have so far not constructed a Ram Mandir. But Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has renovated the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, spending nearly `2,000 crore on it. KCR never said that he will construct a beautiful temple in Yadagirigutta, yet he did so,” Rama Rao said.

Addressing party workers after admitting Yadadri-Bhongir DCC president and Alair former MLA Budida Bikshamaiah Goud into the party at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that Yadadri would become a big  temple on the lines of Tirumala soon.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Rama Rao also challenged TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Congress’ candidate from Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, to resign as an MLA first. “Reddy knows he will lose. He thinks he can at least continue as MLA when he loses Nalgonda. He should resign if he so confident,” Rama Rao said.
DCC chiefs desert Cong

After sitting MLAs, now it the turn of district Congress committeer (DCC) presidents to desert the party and join TRS. The latest such leader is Dikshamaiah Goud. There are more such inductions scheduled next week —Medak DCC president and former minister V Sunitha Laxma Reddy will join TRS on April 3. AICC Adivasi Congress national coordinator Balu Chowhan too will defect to the ruling party.

KTR to address 24 roadshows till April 9

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao will participate in as many as 24 roadshows, and address 12 public meetings between March 27 and April 9, as part of his Lok Sabha election campaign. Having already addressed several election meetings, Rama Rao will now start intensive campaigning from Wednesday.

In the coming days, he will participate in roadshows in Karimnagar, Tandur, Vikarabad, Parigi, Chevella, LB Nagar, Maheswaram, Uppal, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad Cantonment to name a few.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Ram Mandir Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple TRS Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp